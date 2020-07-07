3205 E. Fox Run Way

Amenities

Clairemont Mesa 3 Bd Town Home For Lease - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Clairemont Town Home for Lease. Nice floorplan with large attached 2 car garage. Newly painted and new flooring just installed. Comfortable end unit with a large 2 car attached garage. Located in The Bluffs of Fox Run on the rim of Tecolote canyon in Clairemont, great central location to everything. Living room w/fireplace. eat-in kitchen, over-sized master bedroom. Established community with great amenities including a nice community pool. Prefer not pets, ready for move in. Contact Patrick at 760-295-2900.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5188272)