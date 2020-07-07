All apartments in San Diego
3205 E. Fox Run Way

3205 East Fox Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

3205 East Fox Run Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Clairemont Mesa 3 Bd Town Home For Lease - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Clairemont Town Home for Lease. Nice floorplan with large attached 2 car garage. Newly painted and new flooring just installed. Comfortable end unit with a large 2 car attached garage. Located in The Bluffs of Fox Run on the rim of Tecolote canyon in Clairemont, great central location to everything. Living room w/fireplace. eat-in kitchen, over-sized master bedroom. Established community with great amenities including a nice community pool. Prefer not pets, ready for move in. Contact Patrick at 760-295-2900.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 E. Fox Run Way have any available units?
3205 E. Fox Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 E. Fox Run Way have?
Some of 3205 E. Fox Run Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 E. Fox Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
3205 E. Fox Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 E. Fox Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 E. Fox Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 3205 E. Fox Run Way offer parking?
Yes, 3205 E. Fox Run Way offers parking.
Does 3205 E. Fox Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 E. Fox Run Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 E. Fox Run Way have a pool?
Yes, 3205 E. Fox Run Way has a pool.
Does 3205 E. Fox Run Way have accessible units?
No, 3205 E. Fox Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 E. Fox Run Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 E. Fox Run Way does not have units with dishwashers.

