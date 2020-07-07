3200 Sixth Ave

Amenities

LISTING AGENT - MICHAEL A. RAYA - 619-546-4646. Welcome to the Salomon Building on Balboa Park... UNFURNISHED at $3,450/month (minimum 12 month lease) or FULLY-FURNISHED at $4,140/month (minimum 6 month lease). Furnished includes kitchenwares and linens. Furnishings in like-new condition and luxury designer quality, some of it custom-made. South-facing, ground-floor residence with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling glass and massive sliding glass doors that lead directly out the large patio area and pool.