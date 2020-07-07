All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3200 Sixth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3200 Sixth Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

3200 Sixth Ave

3200 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3200 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LISTING AGENT - MICHAEL A. RAYA - 619-546-4646. Welcome to the Salomon Building on Balboa Park... UNFURNISHED at $3,450/month (minimum 12 month lease) or FULLY-FURNISHED at $4,140/month (minimum 6 month lease). Furnished includes kitchenwares and linens. Furnishings in like-new condition and luxury designer quality, some of it custom-made. South-facing, ground-floor residence with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling glass and massive sliding glass doors that lead directly out the large patio area and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Sixth Ave have any available units?
3200 Sixth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Sixth Ave have?
Some of 3200 Sixth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Sixth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Sixth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Sixth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Sixth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3200 Sixth Ave offer parking?
No, 3200 Sixth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Sixth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Sixth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Sixth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Sixth Ave has a pool.
Does 3200 Sixth Ave have accessible units?
No, 3200 Sixth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Sixth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Sixth Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University