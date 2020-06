Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

319 Pennsylvania Ave Available 05/01/20 1 Bedroom Unit for rent in Hillcrest! - This one bedroom upstairs unit is centrally located in Hillcrest and is part of a Duplex owned by the same owner. It has an optional second bedroom with a bar area and access to the patio. Hardwood floors throughout, very clean and well kept. Washer and dryer included with one parking space. Lots of storage space and many views from the unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3434467)