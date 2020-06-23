319 Hawthorn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$2,495.00/mo + $50/mo pet rent - Available Now

2-LEVEL TOWN HOME



Comfortable private building with only 7 units . Safe neighborhood in Bankers Hill within walking distance of Little Italy restaurants farmers market. Easy access to I-5 and 163 freeways. Newly updated, 2 level townhouse lay out: 2 bedrooms 2 bath with 2 large closets, full size kitchen with plenty cabinet space, new stainless steel appliances, Tile in the kitchen and dining room, wood flooring through out the living room. carpet int he bedrooms. washer and dryer in the unit, central air conditioner. approximately 1700 sq ft, With a large wrap around balcony off the bedroom and 2 assigned parking spaces.