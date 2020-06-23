All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 Hawthorn

319 West Hawthorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 West Hawthorn Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,495.00/mo + $50/mo pet rent - Available Now
2-LEVEL TOWN HOME

Comfortable private building with only 7 units . Safe neighborhood in Bankers Hill within walking distance of Little Italy restaurants farmers market. Easy access to I-5 and 163 freeways. Newly updated, 2 level townhouse lay out: 2 bedrooms 2 bath with 2 large closets, full size kitchen with plenty cabinet space, new stainless steel appliances, Tile in the kitchen and dining room, wood flooring through out the living room. carpet int he bedrooms. washer and dryer in the unit, central air conditioner. approximately 1700 sq ft, With a large wrap around balcony off the bedroom and 2 assigned parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Hawthorn have any available units?
319 Hawthorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Hawthorn have?
Some of 319 Hawthorn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Hawthorn currently offering any rent specials?
319 Hawthorn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Hawthorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Hawthorn is pet friendly.
Does 319 Hawthorn offer parking?
Yes, 319 Hawthorn does offer parking.
Does 319 Hawthorn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Hawthorn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Hawthorn have a pool?
No, 319 Hawthorn does not have a pool.
Does 319 Hawthorn have accessible units?
No, 319 Hawthorn does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Hawthorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Hawthorn does not have units with dishwashers.
