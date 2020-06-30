3187 Landis Street

Amenities

Two Bedroom Home in Prime North Park Location - Beautiful two bedroom, one bath home near 30th and University. Original hardwood floors and built-in cabinetry. Completely remodeled bath with granite counter tops and tons of natural light. Private patio with your own jacuzzi! Updated kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer for your convenience. Large wall heater in living area and wall A/C unit in master bedroom. Wired for fiber internet--perfect for working from home. One reserved off-street parking spot and landscaping included. This is a standalone unit with no shared walls; however, there are apartment units directly behind. Very sought-after North Park location! Call or email today to schedule a viewing. Minimum rental requirements: income equal to 2.5 x rent, 650 FICO score. Additional Terms: $50/month water use fee. DRE # 02062905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655263)