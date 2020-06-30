All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

3187 Landis Street

3187 Landis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3187 Landis Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Two Bedroom Home in Prime North Park Location - Beautiful two bedroom, one bath home near 30th and University. Original hardwood floors and built-in cabinetry. Completely remodeled bath with granite counter tops and tons of natural light. Private patio with your own jacuzzi! Updated kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer for your convenience. Large wall heater in living area and wall A/C unit in master bedroom. Wired for fiber internet--perfect for working from home. One reserved off-street parking spot and landscaping included. This is a standalone unit with no shared walls; however, there are apartment units directly behind. Very sought-after North Park location! Call or email today to schedule a viewing. Minimum rental requirements: income equal to 2.5 x rent, 650 FICO score. Additional Terms: $50/month water use fee. DRE # 02062905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3187 Landis Street have any available units?
3187 Landis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3187 Landis Street have?
Some of 3187 Landis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3187 Landis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3187 Landis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3187 Landis Street pet-friendly?
No, 3187 Landis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3187 Landis Street offer parking?
Yes, 3187 Landis Street offers parking.
Does 3187 Landis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3187 Landis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3187 Landis Street have a pool?
No, 3187 Landis Street does not have a pool.
Does 3187 Landis Street have accessible units?
No, 3187 Landis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3187 Landis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3187 Landis Street has units with dishwashers.

