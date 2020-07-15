Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse parking pool putting green garage media room

3180 W. Canyon Ave Available 03/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + office/loft in Mission Valley - Charming home in Stonecrest Village central Mission Valley area. This is a two-story home with new high-end upgrades. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + office/loft can easily be converted back to 4th bedroom, and 2,142 sq.ft! The home has an open floor plan having access to family, living and dining room all on one level and of course the not to be missed putting green!



The backyard is a nature lovers retreat with the balcony overlooking the sounds & sights of the seasons.

Throughout the home you have stylish accents, new upgraded kitchen, high end stainless appliances with convection oven with warming drawer, top of the line thick granite slab counters, upgraded master bathroom with granite and new cabinetry , custom crown molding throughout home, dual pane windows with invisible screens, an ECO water conditioning system + external soft water hose for car washing, pre-wiring for home theater, storage shelving and work space in garage!



Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext 2 or Text 619-366-4410 for a viewing.

Visit www.weleaseusa.com



No Pets Allowed



