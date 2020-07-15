All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3180 W. Canyon Ave

3180 West Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3180 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
garage
media room
3180 W. Canyon Ave Available 03/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + office/loft in Mission Valley - Charming home in Stonecrest Village central Mission Valley area. This is a two-story home with new high-end upgrades. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + office/loft can easily be converted back to 4th bedroom, and 2,142 sq.ft! The home has an open floor plan having access to family, living and dining room all on one level and of course the not to be missed putting green!

The backyard is a nature lovers retreat with the balcony overlooking the sounds & sights of the seasons.
Throughout the home you have stylish accents, new upgraded kitchen, high end stainless appliances with convection oven with warming drawer, top of the line thick granite slab counters, upgraded master bathroom with granite and new cabinetry , custom crown molding throughout home, dual pane windows with invisible screens, an ECO water conditioning system + external soft water hose for car washing, pre-wiring for home theater, storage shelving and work space in garage!

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext 2 or Text 619-366-4410 for a viewing.
Visit www.weleaseusa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 W. Canyon Ave have any available units?
3180 W. Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3180 W. Canyon Ave have?
Some of 3180 W. Canyon Ave's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 W. Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3180 W. Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 W. Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3180 W. Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3180 W. Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3180 W. Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 3180 W. Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 W. Canyon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 W. Canyon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3180 W. Canyon Ave has a pool.
Does 3180 W. Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3180 W. Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 W. Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3180 W. Canyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
