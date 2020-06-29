Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM
3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane
3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane have any available units?
3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane have?
Some of 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3170 Cabrillo Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.
