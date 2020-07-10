All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

3161-63 imperial ave

3161 Imperial Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3161 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92102
Logan Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath units - Property Id: 291505

Property Overview .Recently completely renovated duplex occupies the property. New kitchens, bathrooms,, flooring, plumbing, windows, and roof. Laundry hookups on site. Automatic opening back gate opening to alley. Drought tolerant landscaping with automatic sprinklers. Plenty of parking in back area. Was used as a vacation rental. Can Be rented as fully furnished units. Both Units are available .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291505
Property Id 291505

(RLNE5821603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3161-63 imperial ave have any available units?
3161-63 imperial ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3161-63 imperial ave have?
Some of 3161-63 imperial ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3161-63 imperial ave currently offering any rent specials?
3161-63 imperial ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161-63 imperial ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3161-63 imperial ave is pet friendly.
Does 3161-63 imperial ave offer parking?
Yes, 3161-63 imperial ave offers parking.
Does 3161-63 imperial ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3161-63 imperial ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161-63 imperial ave have a pool?
No, 3161-63 imperial ave does not have a pool.
Does 3161-63 imperial ave have accessible units?
No, 3161-63 imperial ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3161-63 imperial ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3161-63 imperial ave does not have units with dishwashers.

