3161-63 imperial ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath units - Property Id: 291505



Property Overview .Recently completely renovated duplex occupies the property. New kitchens, bathrooms,, flooring, plumbing, windows, and roof. Laundry hookups on site. Automatic opening back gate opening to alley. Drought tolerant landscaping with automatic sprinklers. Plenty of parking in back area. Was used as a vacation rental. Can Be rented as fully furnished units. Both Units are available .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291505

Property Id 291505



(RLNE5821603)