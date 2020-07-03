All apartments in San Diego
3146 L St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

3146 L St

3146 L Street · No Longer Available
Location

3146 L Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Furnished 1928 Victorian that was gutted and completely redone. Everything is custom. It has one touch lighting, vintage fixtures, hardwood floors throughout. Great backyard for entertaining with a massive shade tree and fruit trees include orange, lemon, fig and peach. The whole house is very open. Built-ins including an office. All of this and it comes with a washer and dryer and the water and the gardener every other week is included. 1 mile east of Petco Park, downtown, and Balboa Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 L St have any available units?
3146 L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 L St have?
Some of 3146 L St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 L St currently offering any rent specials?
3146 L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 L St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3146 L St is pet friendly.
Does 3146 L St offer parking?
No, 3146 L St does not offer parking.
Does 3146 L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 L St have a pool?
No, 3146 L St does not have a pool.
Does 3146 L St have accessible units?
No, 3146 L St does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 L St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 L St has units with dishwashers.

