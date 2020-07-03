Amenities
Beautifully Furnished 1928 Victorian that was gutted and completely redone. Everything is custom. It has one touch lighting, vintage fixtures, hardwood floors throughout. Great backyard for entertaining with a massive shade tree and fruit trees include orange, lemon, fig and peach. The whole house is very open. Built-ins including an office. All of this and it comes with a washer and dryer and the water and the gardener every other week is included. 1 mile east of Petco Park, downtown, and Balboa Park.