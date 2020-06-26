3132 45th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Recently updated Spacious unit with private gated parking for two vehicles *1000 SQ FT *Private Automated Gated Parking (2 vehicles) *New Laminate HW Floor, New Carpet in bedrooms *Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances *Laundry Onsite *Storage Shed Included * Water and Trash Included *Security Cameras Onsite *Quiet Location in Tucked-back Cul-de-sac with Canyon views *Close Access to 94 Freeway, I-805, and I-15 *Walking distance to bus stop *Starbucks, McDonalds, and Retail Plaza Nearby *Close to North Park, Normal Heights, and Kensington



(RLNE4970747)