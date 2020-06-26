All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3132 45th Street

3132 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3132 45th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently updated Spacious unit with private gated parking for two vehicles *1000 SQ FT *Private Automated Gated Parking (2 vehicles) *New Laminate HW Floor, New Carpet in bedrooms *Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances *Laundry Onsite *Storage Shed Included * Water and Trash Included *Security Cameras Onsite *Quiet Location in Tucked-back Cul-de-sac with Canyon views *Close Access to 94 Freeway, I-805, and I-15 *Walking distance to bus stop *Starbucks, McDonalds, and Retail Plaza Nearby *Close to North Park, Normal Heights, and Kensington

(RLNE4970747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 45th Street have any available units?
3132 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 45th Street have?
Some of 3132 45th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3132 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3132 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3132 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3132 45th Street offers parking.
Does 3132 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 45th Street have a pool?
No, 3132 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3132 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 3132 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3132 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
