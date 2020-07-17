3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 BDR / 2 BA Condo in Prime Point Loma Location - Light and bright 2-bedroom, 2 bath remodeled with 2 underground parking spaces, all within walking distance to Shelter Island & the Village where dining and shopping awaits! Inside you will find updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, remodeled bathrooms, balcony, laundry onsite, and dual-sided fireplace. Small pet will be considered with increased deposit of $500. 1 year lease.



* No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



(RLNE5899282)