3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202

3130 Avenida De Portugal · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Avenida De Portugal, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 BDR / 2 BA Condo in Prime Point Loma Location - Light and bright 2-bedroom, 2 bath remodeled with 2 underground parking spaces, all within walking distance to Shelter Island & the Village where dining and shopping awaits! Inside you will find updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, remodeled bathrooms, balcony, laundry onsite, and dual-sided fireplace. Small pet will be considered with increased deposit of $500. 1 year lease.

* No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE5899282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 have any available units?
3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 have?
Some of 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 offers parking.
Does 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 have a pool?
No, 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 have accessible units?
No, 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Avenida de Portugal Unit #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
