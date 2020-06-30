All apartments in San Diego
3121 Alcott St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3121 Alcott St

3121 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Alcott Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
Beautiful canyon-side setting, just a few blocks to Liberty Station! - This home has never been rented before, the owner just moved out in late 2019 and it is in excellent condition!
Single-level with the feel of mid-century modern design inside.
The interior has been freshly painted.
New carpet in all bedrooms and living room, laminate and vinyl plank flooring elsewhere.
Kitchen just remodeled in 2019, features a large breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous new cabinets.
Central heat and A/C. Energy efficient, dual pane windows. Water softener.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, about 1,500 sq.ft. house
Plus a separate 400 sq.ft. family room (with A/C, dual pane windows, no bath). Ideal for a home office, TV room, or study.

Canyon-side setting and unique driveway with a circular courtyard in front of the home.
Side patios, carport parking, storage and workshop areas.
Located in a cul-de-sac and just a few blocks from Liberty Station, Browning Elementary, Point Loma High.

Charming home! Available for move-in now.

(RLNE5627179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Alcott St have any available units?
3121 Alcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Alcott St have?
Some of 3121 Alcott St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Alcott St currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Alcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Alcott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Alcott St is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Alcott St offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Alcott St offers parking.
Does 3121 Alcott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Alcott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Alcott St have a pool?
No, 3121 Alcott St does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Alcott St have accessible units?
No, 3121 Alcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Alcott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Alcott St does not have units with dishwashers.

