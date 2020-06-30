3121 Alcott St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

Beautiful canyon-side setting, just a few blocks to Liberty Station! - This home has never been rented before, the owner just moved out in late 2019 and it is in excellent condition!

Single-level with the feel of mid-century modern design inside.

The interior has been freshly painted.

New carpet in all bedrooms and living room, laminate and vinyl plank flooring elsewhere.

Kitchen just remodeled in 2019, features a large breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous new cabinets.

Central heat and A/C. Energy efficient, dual pane windows. Water softener.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, about 1,500 sq.ft. house

Plus a separate 400 sq.ft. family room (with A/C, dual pane windows, no bath). Ideal for a home office, TV room, or study.



Canyon-side setting and unique driveway with a circular courtyard in front of the home.

Side patios, carport parking, storage and workshop areas.

Located in a cul-de-sac and just a few blocks from Liberty Station, Browning Elementary, Point Loma High.



Charming home! Available for move-in now.



(RLNE5627179)