Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3106 Bancroft St
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

3106 Bancroft St

3106 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Nestled on the edge of the highly desired neighborhoods of North Park and South Park is this amazing Craftsman style home. With a large front yard on a corner lot this 3br 2bth has it all! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in wine rack in the dining room, and a great outside dining/entertainment area with double french doors just off of the main living room. Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookups. Ceiling fans throughout the house. Large storage garage in the back yard.

You're just minutes away from South Park/Golden Hill. This home is centrally located to all of the best that this area offers! Close to Downtown, Hillcrest, Little Italy, University Heights, Normal Heights. Easy access to the 805 and 94 freeways.

Water & Sewer Not Included

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Evan @ (619) 630-5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Bancroft St have any available units?
3106 Bancroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Bancroft St have?
Some of 3106 Bancroft St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Bancroft St pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Bancroft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3106 Bancroft St offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Bancroft St offers parking.
Does 3106 Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Bancroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 3106 Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 3106 Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Bancroft St has units with dishwashers.
