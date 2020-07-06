3105 Guilitoy Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single story home w/ attached garage and fenced backyard. Fresh paint New kitchen floors Charming Rustic Kitchen: New Stainless Steel Refrigerator New Dishwasher New Stove/oven Dining Nook Covered Patio-- Great for Barbecues! Large Grassy Fence Yard One Car attached Garage plus driveway Washer and Dryer Hookups (in garage) Located just East of 5N at Balboa Between Pacific Beach and Clairemont