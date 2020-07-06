All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:47 AM

3105 Guilitoy Avenue

3105 Guilitoy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Guilitoy Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single story home w/ attached garage and fenced backyard. Fresh paint New kitchen floors Charming Rustic Kitchen: New Stainless Steel Refrigerator New Dishwasher New Stove/oven Dining Nook Covered Patio-- Great for Barbecues! Large Grassy Fence Yard One Car attached Garage plus driveway Washer and Dryer Hookups (in garage) Located just East of 5N at Balboa Between Pacific Beach and Clairemont

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Guilitoy Avenue have any available units?
3105 Guilitoy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Guilitoy Avenue have?
Some of 3105 Guilitoy Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Guilitoy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Guilitoy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Guilitoy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Guilitoy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3105 Guilitoy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Guilitoy Avenue offers parking.
Does 3105 Guilitoy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Guilitoy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Guilitoy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3105 Guilitoy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Guilitoy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3105 Guilitoy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Guilitoy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Guilitoy Avenue has units with dishwashers.

