3105 Guilitoy Avenue

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single story home w/ attached garage and fenced backyard. Fresh paint New kitchen floors Charming Rustic Kitchen: New Stainless Steel Refrigerator New Dishwasher New Stove/oven Dining Nook Covered Patio-- Great for Barbecues! Large Grassy Fence Yard One Car attached Garage plus driveway Washer and Dryer Hookups (in garage) Located just East of 5N at Balboa Between Pacific Beach and Clairemont
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
