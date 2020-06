Amenities

CHARMIMG TWO BEDROOM/1 BATH NORTH PARK HOME - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! CHARMING NORTH PARK HOME FOR RENT. THIS HOME IS JUST STEPS FROM SOME OF NORTH PARKS BEST SPOTS. DINING AND SHOPPING ALL WALK ABLE. OPEN LIVING AREA WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN BEAMS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FENCED YARD WITH PATIO, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! PLEASE CONTACT SD REALTY FOR SHOWINGS 619-697-0602



(RLNE5501518)