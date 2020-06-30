Amenities

3063 Nute Way Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Home with Spectacular Views - One of the nicest homes in the centrally located area of Bay Ho just across the freeway from Mount Soledad, this place takes luxury to a new level. Newer high-end remodel, the 3 bed 2 bath house has spectacular views of the ocean and the bay, is on a quiet street, and has a huge garage with epoxy floors. Everything in the home is updated. The yard is manicured and a gardener is included at no extra charge. The home has a central vacuum system, laundry hook ups in the spacious garage, a central stereo system with speakers and controls built in to every room, central heat and air conditioning, the list goes on. You must see it to understand how lovely it is. And the location gives you easy access to any part of San Diego from Del Mar to Downtown. All carpet in the home is being removed and replaced with new hardwood flooring. No pets allowed. Call or text Neil to make an appointment at 619-417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3990647)