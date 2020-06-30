All apartments in San Diego
3063 Nute Way
3063 Nute Way

3063 Nute Way · No Longer Available
Location

3063 Nute Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3063 Nute Way Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Home with Spectacular Views - One of the nicest homes in the centrally located area of Bay Ho just across the freeway from Mount Soledad, this place takes luxury to a new level. Newer high-end remodel, the 3 bed 2 bath house has spectacular views of the ocean and the bay, is on a quiet street, and has a huge garage with epoxy floors. Everything in the home is updated. The yard is manicured and a gardener is included at no extra charge. The home has a central vacuum system, laundry hook ups in the spacious garage, a central stereo system with speakers and controls built in to every room, central heat and air conditioning, the list goes on. You must see it to understand how lovely it is. And the location gives you easy access to any part of San Diego from Del Mar to Downtown. All carpet in the home is being removed and replaced with new hardwood flooring. No pets allowed. Call or text Neil to make an appointment at 619-417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3990647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 Nute Way have any available units?
3063 Nute Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3063 Nute Way have?
Some of 3063 Nute Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 Nute Way currently offering any rent specials?
3063 Nute Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 Nute Way pet-friendly?
No, 3063 Nute Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3063 Nute Way offer parking?
Yes, 3063 Nute Way offers parking.
Does 3063 Nute Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3063 Nute Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 Nute Way have a pool?
No, 3063 Nute Way does not have a pool.
Does 3063 Nute Way have accessible units?
No, 3063 Nute Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 Nute Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3063 Nute Way does not have units with dishwashers.

