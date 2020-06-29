Amenities

3060 Wing Street Available 03/11/20 Live in an Open-Concept Home in Point Loma! Garage! Washer/Dryer! - A Lovely Mid-Century Modern single family Point Loma home in the Loma Heights area!



Wonderful Open Floor Plan featuring vaulted ceilings in living space with a wood burning fireplace.



Pergo flooring and tile flooring throughout. Plantation shutters in the bright living room



Updated kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances

5 burner gas range; oversized refrigerator



Dining Room features double glass french doors that opens to the family room.



An enormous family room, great for an office, playroom, or simply the perfect entertainment room!



Extra Large Master Bedroom with remodeled bathroom

Additional 2 bedrooms are a good size



LED lighting throughout to save energy

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Central Heating and Air

Large 2 car garage with additional 2 car off street parking



Nicely manicured landscape is water efficient. - GARDENER included

Back yard is perfect for evening BBQ's and peaceful enjoyment.



Point Loma location is fabulous!



Close to Liberty Station, Liberty Market, Restaurants, grocery stores, and Point Loma Schools.



Pets welcome with additional deposit $500 and a monthly pet fee. Pets under one year old age are not accepted.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Call to schedule your private tour



(RLNE4547520)