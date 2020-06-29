All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

3060 Wing Street

3060 Wing Street · No Longer Available
Location

3060 Wing Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3060 Wing Street Available 03/11/20 Live in an Open-Concept Home in Point Loma! Garage! Washer/Dryer! - A Lovely Mid-Century Modern single family Point Loma home in the Loma Heights area!

Wonderful Open Floor Plan featuring vaulted ceilings in living space with a wood burning fireplace.

Pergo flooring and tile flooring throughout. Plantation shutters in the bright living room

Updated kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances
5 burner gas range; oversized refrigerator

Dining Room features double glass french doors that opens to the family room.

An enormous family room, great for an office, playroom, or simply the perfect entertainment room!

Extra Large Master Bedroom with remodeled bathroom
Additional 2 bedrooms are a good size

LED lighting throughout to save energy
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Central Heating and Air
Large 2 car garage with additional 2 car off street parking

Nicely manicured landscape is water efficient. - GARDENER included
Back yard is perfect for evening BBQ's and peaceful enjoyment.

Point Loma location is fabulous!

Close to Liberty Station, Liberty Market, Restaurants, grocery stores, and Point Loma Schools.

Pets welcome with additional deposit $500 and a monthly pet fee. Pets under one year old age are not accepted.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Call to schedule your private tour

(RLNE4547520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Wing Street have any available units?
3060 Wing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 Wing Street have?
Some of 3060 Wing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 Wing Street currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Wing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Wing Street pet-friendly?
No, 3060 Wing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3060 Wing Street offer parking?
Yes, 3060 Wing Street offers parking.
Does 3060 Wing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3060 Wing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Wing Street have a pool?
No, 3060 Wing Street does not have a pool.
Does 3060 Wing Street have accessible units?
No, 3060 Wing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Wing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 Wing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

