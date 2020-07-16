303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom condo - Here is a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo just steps from the beach. Ground floor unit will come with two assigned spaces in an underground garage. 1010 sq ft. This unit boasts many upgrades including hardwood floors, spacious kitchen island with high-end Miele appliances, wine cooler, towel warmers in bathrooms, living room gas fireplace and much more. No detail was spared in the remodel. Ocean views on multiple patios. Short distance to village but far enough away to avoid the noise and traffic. This property is a must see! No pets allowed. Available mid July.



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3290532)