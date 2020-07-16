All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12

303 Coast Blvd · (858) 350-7575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Coast Blvd, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 · Avail. now

$5,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom condo - Here is a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo just steps from the beach. Ground floor unit will come with two assigned spaces in an underground garage. 1010 sq ft. This unit boasts many upgrades including hardwood floors, spacious kitchen island with high-end Miele appliances, wine cooler, towel warmers in bathrooms, living room gas fireplace and much more. No detail was spared in the remodel. Ocean views on multiple patios. Short distance to village but far enough away to avoid the noise and traffic. This property is a must see! No pets allowed. Available mid July.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3290532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 have any available units?
303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 has a unit available for $5,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 have?
Some of 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 pet-friendly?
No, 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Coast Blvd #12 Unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
