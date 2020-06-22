3021 Slayen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Panoramic Ocean and Bay Views from this single story, light and bright and exquisitely remodeled home! Entering through the inviting entryway into this executive style and contemporary one level home, you will be delighted with many upgrades including large designer skylight, new marble bathroom, master bedroom with built-ins complete with views, cozy fireplace in the family room for cool evenings, wet bar and gourmet kitchen. Entertain on the large deck and patio watching spectacular sunsets