San Diego, CA
3021 Slayen Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3021 Slayen Way

3021 Slayen Way · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Slayen Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Panoramic Ocean and Bay Views from this single story, light and bright and exquisitely remodeled home! Entering through the inviting entryway into this executive style and contemporary one level home, you will be delighted with many upgrades including large designer skylight, new marble bathroom, master bedroom with built-ins complete with views, cozy fireplace in the family room for cool evenings, wet bar and gourmet kitchen. Entertain on the large deck and patio watching spectacular sunsets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Slayen Way have any available units?
3021 Slayen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Slayen Way have?
Some of 3021 Slayen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Slayen Way currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Slayen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Slayen Way pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Slayen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3021 Slayen Way offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Slayen Way does offer parking.
Does 3021 Slayen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Slayen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Slayen Way have a pool?
No, 3021 Slayen Way does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Slayen Way have accessible units?
No, 3021 Slayen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Slayen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Slayen Way has units with dishwashers.
