Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3019 Carleton St.
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

3019 Carleton St.

3019 Carleton St · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Carleton St, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly constructed Townhome High End Finishes, Oak Wood Flooring, Quartz Counter-Tops. Tiled Backsplash Spectacular views of the City and Bay. 1st floor features a large living room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bathroom, with lots of natural light. The 2nd floor features the master bedroom & bathroom, large bedroom & full bathroom. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and private decks. The 3rd floor features a large bedroom & walk-in closet and private deck. The 3rd floor also features a rooftop deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Carleton St. have any available units?
3019 Carleton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Carleton St. have?
Some of 3019 Carleton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Carleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Carleton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Carleton St. pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Carleton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3019 Carleton St. offer parking?
No, 3019 Carleton St. does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Carleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Carleton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Carleton St. have a pool?
No, 3019 Carleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Carleton St. have accessible units?
No, 3019 Carleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Carleton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Carleton St. has units with dishwashers.
