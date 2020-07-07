All apartments in San Diego
3016 Old Bridgeport Way
3016 Old Bridgeport Way

3016 Old Bridgeport Way · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Old Bridgeport Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Dual Master Condo in Bluffs of Fox Run! - Try level attached home located in Fox Run. This unit has a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and direct access to a private patio, a large two car garage with a washer and dryer hookup for either gas or electric. On the second level you will find the kitchen, open dinning room, one bedroom with direct access to one full bathroom and the half bathroom. The second master suite is located on the third level and features a dual sink vanity and a huge walk in closet. This unit has brand new flooring, paint, and appliances. This will not last!!!

CAL BRE 01197438

(RLNE3602573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Old Bridgeport Way have any available units?
3016 Old Bridgeport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Old Bridgeport Way have?
Some of 3016 Old Bridgeport Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Old Bridgeport Way currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Old Bridgeport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Old Bridgeport Way pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Old Bridgeport Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3016 Old Bridgeport Way offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Old Bridgeport Way offers parking.
Does 3016 Old Bridgeport Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Old Bridgeport Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Old Bridgeport Way have a pool?
Yes, 3016 Old Bridgeport Way has a pool.
Does 3016 Old Bridgeport Way have accessible units?
No, 3016 Old Bridgeport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Old Bridgeport Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Old Bridgeport Way has units with dishwashers.

