All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3015 Carleton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3015 Carleton St
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

3015 Carleton St

3015 Carleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3015 Carleton Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Move in Ready! Point Loma Beautifully completed 3 story Condo - UNFURNISHED

***Monthly income of at least $8,700 per month. Please do not request a viewing if your monthly income is NOT at least two times the rent***

Newly constructed Townhome High End Finishes, Oak Wood Flooring, Quartz Counter-Tops. Tiled Backsplash Spectacular views of the City and Bay. 1st floor features a large living room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bathroom, with lots of natural light. The 2nd floor features the master bedroom & bathroom, large bedroom & full bathroom. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and private decks. The 3rd floor features a large bedroom & walk-in closet and private deck. The 3rd floor also features a rooftop deck

(RLNE2036925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Carleton St have any available units?
3015 Carleton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 Carleton St have?
Some of 3015 Carleton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Carleton St currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Carleton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Carleton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Carleton St is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Carleton St offer parking?
No, 3015 Carleton St does not offer parking.
Does 3015 Carleton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 Carleton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Carleton St have a pool?
No, 3015 Carleton St does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Carleton St have accessible units?
No, 3015 Carleton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Carleton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 Carleton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University