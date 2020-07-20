3015 Carleton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction walk in closets

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Move in Ready! Point Loma Beautifully completed 3 story Condo - UNFURNISHED



***Monthly income of at least $8,700 per month. Please do not request a viewing if your monthly income is NOT at least two times the rent***



Newly constructed Townhome High End Finishes, Oak Wood Flooring, Quartz Counter-Tops. Tiled Backsplash Spectacular views of the City and Bay. 1st floor features a large living room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bathroom, with lots of natural light. The 2nd floor features the master bedroom & bathroom, large bedroom & full bathroom. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and private decks. The 3rd floor features a large bedroom & walk-in closet and private deck. The 3rd floor also features a rooftop deck



