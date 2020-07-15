All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:10 AM

300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701

300 West Beech Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Little Italy
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

300 West Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available - Now !!!

This beautiful 17th floor condo at La Vita in the heart of Little Italy has everything you need. Elegant kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dine-in bar that's also great for entertaining. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace. 1 master bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closet. The other bedroom has 2 closets and access to it's own bath from the bedroom but bath can also be used by guests from living room. A/C. In-unit laundry makes life easy. Private balcony with views of downtown, and glimpses of the Bay and Coronado Bridge. Lots of amenities to enjoy including pool, hot tub, gym, billiards room, private barbeque areas, and a serene courtyard with beautiful waterfall. Secure main building entrance and gated parking with 2 tandem parking spots.

Great location in Little Italy. La Vita's unique location affords its residents the convenience and opportunity to enjoy the thriving tempo of Little Italy's burgeoning restaurant scene, shops, a farmer's market, and close proximity to the MTS Green Line trolley system. Walk to Gaslamp, Petco Park, and Convention Center. Convenient access to freeway and the airport. Close to shopping, entertainment, and a short drive to the beach.

Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included.

Parking - 2 tandem parking spaces in gated garage

RENT - $2795 per month which includes water, sewer, trash.

UTILITIES - Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.

Application Process

$45 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 have any available units?
300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 have?
Some of 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 currently offering any rent specials?
300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 is pet friendly.
Does 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 offer parking?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 offers parking.
Does 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 have a pool?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 has a pool.
Does 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 have accessible units?
No, 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 W. Beech St., Unit #1701 does not have units with dishwashers.
