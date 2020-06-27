All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2961 Columbia Street # 17

2961 Columbia St · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Columbia St, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2961 Columbia Street # 17 Available 09/01/19 Columbia Terrace - 2 Bed Unit In Mission Hills - - 1st Floor Unit
- Gated Community
- 1 Car Garage
- Water and Trash Paid
- Refrigerator Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Central A/C
- New Wood Flooring Throughout

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2542902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Columbia Street # 17 have any available units?
2961 Columbia Street # 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 Columbia Street # 17 have?
Some of 2961 Columbia Street # 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 Columbia Street # 17 currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Columbia Street # 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Columbia Street # 17 pet-friendly?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 17 offer parking?
Yes, 2961 Columbia Street # 17 offers parking.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2961 Columbia Street # 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 17 have a pool?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 17 does not have a pool.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 17 have accessible units?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
