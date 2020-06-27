Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2961 Columbia Street # 17 Available 09/01/19 Columbia Terrace - 2 Bed Unit In Mission Hills - - 1st Floor Unit

- Gated Community

- 1 Car Garage

- Water and Trash Paid

- Refrigerator Included

- Washer/Dryer Included

- Central A/C

- New Wood Flooring Throughout



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



