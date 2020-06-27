Amenities
2961 Columbia Street # 17 Available 09/01/19 Columbia Terrace - 2 Bed Unit In Mission Hills - - 1st Floor Unit
- Gated Community
- 1 Car Garage
- Water and Trash Paid
- Refrigerator Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Central A/C
- New Wood Flooring Throughout
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE2542902)