Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Rare opportunity to live in one of La Playa's nicest buildings. Walk along the La Playa Trail to The Village, Shelter Island or any of the Yacht clubs along the way. This awesome building is just one block to the Bay and Kellogg Beach. This ground level residence features an outdoor patio, SS appliances, granite counters, LED lighting, beautiful solid wood doors, travertine and wood flooring, dual pane windows, full size W/D, secured underground parking with additional storage.