Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2954 Naugatuck Ave.

2954 Naugatuck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2954 Naugatuck Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2954 Naugatuck Ave. Available 02/16/19 Spacious 3bd/2ba House Close to freeways. Vinyl Plank Wood Flooring, Garage, Large yard, Fruit trees (2954 Naugatuck) - Spacious, bright & sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in nice quiet neighborhood in Clairemont. This home features a large den in addition to the living room. Central Heat, newer Central A/C and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Backyard boasts lush landscaping and a large patio area. Front yard boasts ample driveway parking and mature fruit trees. Comfortable bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Vinyl Plank Wood Flooring in living room and den. Electric Laundry hook-ups in a 2 car garage. Landscaping service included. Sorry - No smoking or co-signers. No pets, please.

Visit Riviera Property Managements website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for more listings, pictures and detailed information!

This unit is available 2/16/19 with a 1 year lease and security deposit of $2,900. Application fee is $35 per applicant. We recommend that you drive by the property prior to calling the office to schedule a viewing of the inside. To schedule your tour, please call Riviera at 858-273-2255.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2919475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 Naugatuck Ave. have any available units?
2954 Naugatuck Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 Naugatuck Ave. have?
Some of 2954 Naugatuck Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 Naugatuck Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2954 Naugatuck Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 Naugatuck Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2954 Naugatuck Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2954 Naugatuck Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2954 Naugatuck Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2954 Naugatuck Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 Naugatuck Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 Naugatuck Ave. have a pool?
No, 2954 Naugatuck Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2954 Naugatuck Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2954 Naugatuck Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 Naugatuck Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 Naugatuck Ave. has units with dishwashers.
