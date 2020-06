Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent! - Condo for Rent, Iris Gardens ~ 1,116 square ft, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Assigned parking space. Close to schools, parks, shopping and transportation. Appliances include: Stove/range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dish Washer and Disposal. Laundry Hook-ups. Tenant pays for all utilities, except trash. No Pets. Please contact DRW at (619) 421-9090 or e-mail frontdesk@thedrwgroup.com to schedule a showing. www.DRWGroup.biz Thank You!



(RLNE4658103)