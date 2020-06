Amenities

All available now are 2926 Upshur, 1st flr of 4plex has lots of light. 2924 1/2 Upshur is on 2nd flr. Unit 2920 Upshur on the 1st floor of a duplex. This apartment complex is in the heart of New Roseville and in close proximity to the bay! The units are approx. 400 sf and have separate living and bedroom. There are 8 units total and a shared area for BBQ. Location is convenient to fine dining, shopping and nautical activities. Satisfactory Credit check, Rental history & income requested to approve.