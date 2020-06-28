2915 Lawrence

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Time for a vacation by the water? You will enjoy the lovely location of this Kellogg's Beach area condo. It is just a few steps from the gentle waters of Shelter Island Cove. This is a highly upgraded and furnished 2 bedroom condominium in La Playa, a small and quaint enclave of Point Loma. Stroll the walking path to the Village and Shelter Island where you will find a wide selection of dining and entertainment. Six to twelve weeks or more available starting September 15th. Call for more information.