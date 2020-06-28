All apartments in San Diego
2915 Lawrence
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

2915 Lawrence

2915 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Lawrence Street, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Time for a vacation by the water? You will enjoy the lovely location of this Kellogg's Beach area condo. It is just a few steps from the gentle waters of Shelter Island Cove. This is a highly upgraded and furnished 2 bedroom condominium in La Playa, a small and quaint enclave of Point Loma. Stroll the walking path to the Village and Shelter Island where you will find a wide selection of dining and entertainment. Six to twelve weeks or more available starting September 15th. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Lawrence have any available units?
2915 Lawrence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Lawrence have?
Some of 2915 Lawrence's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Lawrence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Lawrence pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Lawrence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2915 Lawrence offer parking?
No, 2915 Lawrence does not offer parking.
Does 2915 Lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Lawrence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Lawrence have a pool?
Yes, 2915 Lawrence has a pool.
Does 2915 Lawrence have accessible units?
No, 2915 Lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Lawrence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Lawrence has units with dishwashers.
