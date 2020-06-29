2911 C St 92

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 92 Available 04/15/20 Cute 2br/2ba in South Park! - Property Id: 185420



Cute 2br, 2 ba with all new paint! Close to all that South Park/Golden Hill has to offer. Features include laminate wood flooring, granite kitchen counters, 2 parking spaces, fireplace, ceiling fans in every room, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.



Great walk-ability! Close to shopping, restaurants, local farmer's market, City College, downtown, Balboa Park and the Zoo. Nearby walking, biking and hiking trails. Easy freeway access.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185420

