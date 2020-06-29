All apartments in San Diego
2911 C St 92

2911 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2911 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 92 Available 04/15/20 Cute 2br/2ba in South Park! - Property Id: 185420

Cute 2br, 2 ba with all new paint! Close to all that South Park/Golden Hill has to offer. Features include laminate wood flooring, granite kitchen counters, 2 parking spaces, fireplace, ceiling fans in every room, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

Great walk-ability! Close to shopping, restaurants, local farmer's market, City College, downtown, Balboa Park and the Zoo. Nearby walking, biking and hiking trails. Easy freeway access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185420
Property Id 185420

(RLNE5654242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 C St 92 have any available units?
2911 C St 92 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 C St 92 have?
Some of 2911 C St 92's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 C St 92 currently offering any rent specials?
2911 C St 92 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 C St 92 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 C St 92 is pet friendly.
Does 2911 C St 92 offer parking?
Yes, 2911 C St 92 offers parking.
Does 2911 C St 92 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 C St 92 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 C St 92 have a pool?
No, 2911 C St 92 does not have a pool.
Does 2911 C St 92 have accessible units?
No, 2911 C St 92 does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 C St 92 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 C St 92 has units with dishwashers.

