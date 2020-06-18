All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2892 Villas Way - 2

2892 Villas Way · No Longer Available
Location

2892 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
For RENT: Mission Valley $950/mo.
1 Bedroom, 10x11 sqft
in 1,425 sqft, 3BR,2.5BA house

Upscale, safe, gated-community with pool, gym, tennis courts, rec room. Looking to rent out one 10x11 non-master room in 3BR home. Utilities divided amongst three tenants. Free Wifi provided. Laundry machines provided in the garage. Parking with permit. Walking distance to Costco, Lowes and various eats. Centrally located and near trolley station. 6-month lease increments. Male student or professional preferred and must be ok with 2-cats already on premises. Background check for credit, criminal and eviction history $30 non-refundable. No pets/smoking. Available 5/10/20.

Call or text: 619.363.1212

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 Villas Way - 2 have any available units?
2892 Villas Way - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2892 Villas Way - 2 have?
Some of 2892 Villas Way - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2892 Villas Way - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2892 Villas Way - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 Villas Way - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2892 Villas Way - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2892 Villas Way - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2892 Villas Way - 2 offers parking.
Does 2892 Villas Way - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2892 Villas Way - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 Villas Way - 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2892 Villas Way - 2 has a pool.
Does 2892 Villas Way - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2892 Villas Way - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 Villas Way - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2892 Villas Way - 2 has units with dishwashers.

