2892 Villas Way - 2

Amenities
For RENT: Mission Valley $950/mo.
1 Bedroom, 10x11 sqft
in 1,425 sqft, 3BR,2.5BA house
Upscale, safe, gated-community with pool, gym, tennis courts, rec room. Looking to rent out one 10x11 non-master room in 3BR home. Utilities divided amongst three tenants. Free Wifi provided. Laundry machines provided in the garage. Parking with permit. Walking distance to Costco, Lowes and various eats. Centrally located and near trolley station. 6-month lease increments. Male student or professional preferred and must be ok with 2-cats already on premises. Background check for credit, criminal and eviction history $30 non-refundable. No pets/smoking. Available 5/10/20.
Call or text: 619.363.1212