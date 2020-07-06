All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2885 Escala Cir

2885 Escala Way · No Longer Available
Location

2885 Escala Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Luxury Townhome in Escala - Property Id: 188760

Townhome in gated resort style complex in Mission Valley with Central A/C, Fireplace, 2 car-garage with cabinets for extra storage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Upgraded with stainless steel appliances, custom paint and granite counter tops. The price is $2,490/month with a $2,490 deposit. Minimum leasing agreement is 12 months. Available Now. Call 619-200-2984
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188760
Property Id 188760

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5392823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Escala Cir have any available units?
2885 Escala Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2885 Escala Cir have?
Some of 2885 Escala Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Escala Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Escala Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Escala Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2885 Escala Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2885 Escala Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2885 Escala Cir offers parking.
Does 2885 Escala Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2885 Escala Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Escala Cir have a pool?
No, 2885 Escala Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2885 Escala Cir have accessible units?
No, 2885 Escala Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Escala Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2885 Escala Cir has units with dishwashers.

