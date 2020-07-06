2885 Escala Cir

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Luxury Townhome in Escala - Property Id: 188760
Townhome in gated resort style complex in Mission Valley with Central A/C, Fireplace, 2 car-garage with cabinets for extra storage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Upgraded with stainless steel appliances, custom paint and granite counter tops. The price is $2,490/month with a $2,490 deposit. Minimum leasing agreement is 12 months. Available Now. Call 619-200-2984
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188760
Property Id 188760
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5392823)