2878 Date Street

Amenities
Chic condo at Aloft on Cortez Hill
Pool/hot tub
Barbecue pit
WIFI
Flatscreen TV with full cable in living room and 1 in bedroom
DVD player
Washer/Dryer
Full Kitchen
A/C
Secure Underground parking
Tweet Street Park across the street
The amenities include:
Bamboo garden + outdoor fire pit
Resort style pool/spa heated year round
Tranquil outdoor terrace with sunning patio and cabana
Large courtyard with BBQ grill
State-of-the-art fitness center
Controlled building access
Gated underground parking
Walk to Petco Park, Little Italy, The Gaslamp and Horton Plaza. You can see Balboa Park from the back of the complex.
See our