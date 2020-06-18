All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2878 Date Street

2878 Date Street · No Longer Available
Location

2878 Date Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Chic condo at Aloft on Cortez Hill
Pool/hot tub
Barbecue pit
WIFI
Flatscreen TV with full cable in living room and 1 in bedroom
DVD player
Washer/Dryer
Full Kitchen
A/C
Secure Underground parking

Tweet Street Park across the street

The amenities include:

Bamboo garden + outdoor fire pit
Resort style pool/spa heated year round
Tranquil outdoor terrace with sunning patio and cabana
Large courtyard with BBQ grill
State-of-the-art fitness center
Controlled building access
Gated underground parking

Walk to Petco Park, Little Italy, The Gaslamp and Horton Plaza. You can see Balboa Park from the back of the complex.

See our

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2878 Date Street have any available units?
2878 Date Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2878 Date Street have?
Some of 2878 Date Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2878 Date Street currently offering any rent specials?
2878 Date Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2878 Date Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2878 Date Street is pet friendly.
Does 2878 Date Street offer parking?
Yes, 2878 Date Street does offer parking.
Does 2878 Date Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2878 Date Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2878 Date Street have a pool?
Yes, 2878 Date Street has a pool.
Does 2878 Date Street have accessible units?
No, 2878 Date Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2878 Date Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2878 Date Street does not have units with dishwashers.
