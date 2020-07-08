All apartments in San Diego
2872 Casey St #B

2872 Casey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2872 Casey Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2872 Casey St #B Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous updated condo in Paradise Hills! - Come see this large three bedroom and two full bathroom condo in Paradise Hills. This unit features laminate wood flooring and granite countertops. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and they're stainless steel. There is a private fenced in patio area right off of the living room through a large slider door. Pets are allowed. Close to freeways and shopping.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5727418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 Casey St #B have any available units?
2872 Casey St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2872 Casey St #B have?
Some of 2872 Casey St #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 Casey St #B currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Casey St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Casey St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2872 Casey St #B is pet friendly.
Does 2872 Casey St #B offer parking?
Yes, 2872 Casey St #B offers parking.
Does 2872 Casey St #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 Casey St #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Casey St #B have a pool?
No, 2872 Casey St #B does not have a pool.
Does 2872 Casey St #B have accessible units?
No, 2872 Casey St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Casey St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2872 Casey St #B does not have units with dishwashers.

