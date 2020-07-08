Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2872 Casey St #B Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous updated condo in Paradise Hills! - Come see this large three bedroom and two full bathroom condo in Paradise Hills. This unit features laminate wood flooring and granite countertops. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and they're stainless steel. There is a private fenced in patio area right off of the living room through a large slider door. Pets are allowed. Close to freeways and shopping.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE5727418)