Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2856 Escala Cir
2856 Escala Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2856 Escala Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2856 Escala Cir have any available units?
2856 Escala Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2856 Escala Cir have?
Some of 2856 Escala Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2856 Escala Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2856 Escala Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 Escala Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2856 Escala Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2856 Escala Cir offer parking?
No, 2856 Escala Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2856 Escala Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2856 Escala Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 Escala Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2856 Escala Cir has a pool.
Does 2856 Escala Cir have accessible units?
No, 2856 Escala Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 Escala Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2856 Escala Cir has units with dishwashers.
