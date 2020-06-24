2852 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Golden Hill 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 102036



Beautifully remodeled lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Golden Hill. Everything is new and upgraded, new appliances, floor coverings, and window coverings freshly painted. New light fixtures/ceiling fans, new storage unit in bath. This place is top notch and shows pride of ownership. It is nestled in darling four-plex with garden setting. Dual pane windows. Front and back doors both have security screens. Just up the hill from Downtown, quick freeway access, borders South Park, lots of wonderful places to eat, nice shops. There is a laundry room on site for convenience. Shown by appointment, must have qualifying income and Good Credit. Credit Check required. Parking is on the street, secure complex has front and back yard security gates. One year lease. Offered by Owner/Broker Sandy Booth 619-233-3910 or 619-341-4884

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/102036p

No Dogs Allowed



