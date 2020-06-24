All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

2852 Broadway

2852 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2852 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Golden Hill 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 102036

Beautifully remodeled lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Golden Hill. Everything is new and upgraded, new appliances, floor coverings, and window coverings freshly painted. New light fixtures/ceiling fans, new storage unit in bath. This place is top notch and shows pride of ownership. It is nestled in darling four-plex with garden setting. Dual pane windows. Front and back doors both have security screens. Just up the hill from Downtown, quick freeway access, borders South Park, lots of wonderful places to eat, nice shops. There is a laundry room on site for convenience. Shown by appointment, must have qualifying income and Good Credit. Credit Check required. Parking is on the street, secure complex has front and back yard security gates. One year lease. Offered by Owner/Broker Sandy Booth 619-233-3910 or 619-341-4884
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/102036p
Property Id 102036

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5134903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 Broadway have any available units?
2852 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2852 Broadway have?
Some of 2852 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 2852 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2852 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2852 Broadway offers parking.
Does 2852 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2852 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Broadway have a pool?
No, 2852 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2852 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2852 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2852 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
