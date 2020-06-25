All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2848 Via Alta Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2848 Via Alta Place
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

2848 Via Alta Place

2848 Via Alta Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2848 Via Alta Pl, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Mission Valley Available Now - Light, bright, spacious 1400 square foot condo available in the Promontory Community of Civita in Mission Valley. This home is brand new, just constructed and has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and a beautiful view of Mission Valley.

This tri-level home has direct access into the home from the 2 car garage. As you go up the stairs you will find a beautiful, fully upgraded, gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large gas stove, kitchen island, custom new cabinets, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets for storage. There is a cute dining area off the kitchen, powder room and the living room is light and bright with lots of windows and sliding doors that open up onto a beautiful balcony with views of Mission Valley.

Upstairs you will find two bedrooms both with their own beautifully upgraded attached bathrooms. The master bedroom is large, with lots of windows for natural light. The master bathroom has a large beautiful shower, dual vanities and a large walk in closet. The second bedroom has it's own bathroom as well that has a deep soaking tub. The foyer area has a laundry closet with full size front loading washer and dryer.

Custom blinds are being installed throughout the home. Directly out front of the home is a nice seating area. This home is part of the Civita Community and has access to the Civita community pools, BBQ areas, parks and fitness facilities.

Rent: $3195.00
Security Deposit $3195.00
Must have good credit, no collections, no evictions
Available now - 1 year lease
Income requirements - combined monthly income of 3x monthly rent
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with good rental references and an additional deposit
Tenant pays all utilities

To schedule a viewing contact Lisa via text/phone 619-549-0296 or email lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE4799375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Via Alta Place have any available units?
2848 Via Alta Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Via Alta Place have?
Some of 2848 Via Alta Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Via Alta Place currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Via Alta Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Via Alta Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 Via Alta Place is pet friendly.
Does 2848 Via Alta Place offer parking?
Yes, 2848 Via Alta Place offers parking.
Does 2848 Via Alta Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 Via Alta Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Via Alta Place have a pool?
Yes, 2848 Via Alta Place has a pool.
Does 2848 Via Alta Place have accessible units?
No, 2848 Via Alta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Via Alta Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Via Alta Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University