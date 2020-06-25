2848 Via Alta Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Mission Valley Available Now - Light, bright, spacious 1400 square foot condo available in the Promontory Community of Civita in Mission Valley. This home is brand new, just constructed and has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and a beautiful view of Mission Valley.



This tri-level home has direct access into the home from the 2 car garage. As you go up the stairs you will find a beautiful, fully upgraded, gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large gas stove, kitchen island, custom new cabinets, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets for storage. There is a cute dining area off the kitchen, powder room and the living room is light and bright with lots of windows and sliding doors that open up onto a beautiful balcony with views of Mission Valley.



Upstairs you will find two bedrooms both with their own beautifully upgraded attached bathrooms. The master bedroom is large, with lots of windows for natural light. The master bathroom has a large beautiful shower, dual vanities and a large walk in closet. The second bedroom has it's own bathroom as well that has a deep soaking tub. The foyer area has a laundry closet with full size front loading washer and dryer.



Custom blinds are being installed throughout the home. Directly out front of the home is a nice seating area. This home is part of the Civita Community and has access to the Civita community pools, BBQ areas, parks and fitness facilities.



Rent: $3195.00

Security Deposit $3195.00

Must have good credit, no collections, no evictions

Available now - 1 year lease

Income requirements - combined monthly income of 3x monthly rent

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with good rental references and an additional deposit

Tenant pays all utilities



To schedule a viewing contact Lisa via text/phone 619-549-0296 or email lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com.



