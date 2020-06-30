All apartments in San Diego
2843 Piantino Circle
2843 Piantino Circle

2843 Piantino Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2843 Piantino Cir, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
Beautiful air-conditioned tri-level townhome in Escala with over 1700 sq. ft. and spacious den/office on second floor and featuring bamboo floors throughout living/dining room, kitchen, and hall, neutral carpet in den, second bedroom and on all stairs, granite kitchen counters and granite bath vanity counters, plantation shutters throughout, built-in entertainment center in living/dining room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace and balcony access, crown moulding in den and bedrooms, maple cabinetry, recessed lighting and modern fixtures, washer dryer in laundry room in unit, all appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave. This floor plan has master bedroom suite on the top floor with double door access, custom neutral carpet, dual access to walk-in closet, dual sink granite vanity and separated tub and shower enclosure in master bath. Access to two car garage from entry level. A must see for this price! Resort style amenities two pools, spa, tennis court, gym, tot-lot and much more. Close to shopping, malls, theatres, restaurants galore and easy freeway access. Will allow two small pets under 25lbs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 1/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 Piantino Circle have any available units?
2843 Piantino Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 Piantino Circle have?
Some of 2843 Piantino Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 Piantino Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2843 Piantino Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 Piantino Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2843 Piantino Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2843 Piantino Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2843 Piantino Circle offers parking.
Does 2843 Piantino Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2843 Piantino Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 Piantino Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2843 Piantino Circle has a pool.
Does 2843 Piantino Circle have accessible units?
No, 2843 Piantino Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 Piantino Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2843 Piantino Circle has units with dishwashers.

