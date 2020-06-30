2843 Piantino Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court cats allowed

Beautiful air-conditioned tri-level townhome in Escala with over 1700 sq. ft. and spacious den/office on second floor and featuring bamboo floors throughout living/dining room, kitchen, and hall, neutral carpet in den, second bedroom and on all stairs, granite kitchen counters and granite bath vanity counters, plantation shutters throughout, built-in entertainment center in living/dining room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace and balcony access, crown moulding in den and bedrooms, maple cabinetry, recessed lighting and modern fixtures, washer dryer in laundry room in unit, all appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave. This floor plan has master bedroom suite on the top floor with double door access, custom neutral carpet, dual access to walk-in closet, dual sink granite vanity and separated tub and shower enclosure in master bath. Access to two car garage from entry level. A must see for this price! Resort style amenities two pools, spa, tennis court, gym, tot-lot and much more. Close to shopping, malls, theatres, restaurants galore and easy freeway access. Will allow two small pets under 25lbs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 1/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

