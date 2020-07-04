All apartments in San Diego
2837 Caulfield Dr

2837 Caulfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Caulfield Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Home for Rent in Otay Mesa West - Renovated single story 4 bedroom, for rent! Kitchen and appliances renovated two years ago. Spacious living room with access to the back yard. Attached two car garage, plus driveway for parking. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Great location with quick access to the 5, 905, and 805 freeways. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Gardner will be included. Available now!

Small pet allowed (30 lbs. max) with an additional $500 pet deposit.

Please call Hilda Santiago at 619-220-8317 ext. 301 for showings.

Non-smoking please.

(RLNE4016789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Caulfield Dr have any available units?
2837 Caulfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 Caulfield Dr have?
Some of 2837 Caulfield Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Caulfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Caulfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Caulfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Caulfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Caulfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Caulfield Dr offers parking.
Does 2837 Caulfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Caulfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Caulfield Dr have a pool?
No, 2837 Caulfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Caulfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 2837 Caulfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Caulfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2837 Caulfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

