2828 University Ave - Unit 410 Available 06/21/19 Modern 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo in North Park - Great 1 bedroom in the heart of North Park. Fourth floor, modern finishes, renovated unit. Stainless appliances, solid surface counters. Carpet/Tile, large walk-in closet, private balcony, gated parking, gated entrance. Laundry on-site. One parking spot in garage. On the quiet side of Utah Street. Walk to 30th Street, Restaurant Row, shopping, gyms, Morley Field, etc... Non smokers only and no pets please. Call (619) 591-8590 to schedule a showing appointment.
