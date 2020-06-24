Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2828 University Ave - Unit 410 Available 06/21/19 Modern 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo in North Park - Great 1 bedroom in the heart of North Park. Fourth floor, modern finishes, renovated unit. Stainless appliances, solid surface counters. Carpet/Tile, large walk-in closet, private balcony, gated parking, gated entrance. Laundry on-site. One parking spot in garage. On the quiet side of Utah Street. Walk to 30th Street, Restaurant Row, shopping, gyms, Morley Field, etc... Non smokers only and no pets please. Call (619) 591-8590 to schedule a showing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



