Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:34 PM

2828 University Ave - Unit 410

2828 University Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2828 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2828 University Ave - Unit 410 Available 06/21/19 Modern 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo in North Park - Great 1 bedroom in the heart of North Park. Fourth floor, modern finishes, renovated unit. Stainless appliances, solid surface counters. Carpet/Tile, large walk-in closet, private balcony, gated parking, gated entrance. Laundry on-site. One parking spot in garage. On the quiet side of Utah Street. Walk to 30th Street, Restaurant Row, shopping, gyms, Morley Field, etc... Non smokers only and no pets please. Call (619) 591-8590 to schedule a showing appointment.

San Diego City Homes, DRE License 01980439

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2670339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 have any available units?
2828 University Ave - Unit 410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 have?
Some of 2828 University Ave - Unit 410's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 currently offering any rent specials?
2828 University Ave - Unit 410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 pet-friendly?
No, 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 offer parking?
Yes, 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 offers parking.
Does 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 have a pool?
No, 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 does not have a pool.
Does 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 have accessible units?
No, 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 University Ave - Unit 410 does not have units with dishwashers.
