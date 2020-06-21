All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:36 PM

2828 Famosa Boulevard

2828 Famosa Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2828 Famosa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This upgraded condo is an upgraded corner unit on second floor with lagoon views, 2 assigned and gated garage parking spaces at ground level, and enhanced privacy with keyed entry to the complex. There is beautiful Bamboo hardwood flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms and neutral tile in kitchen, dining and baths. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, oak cabinetry, custom epoxy sink and black appliances, including refrigerator, electric smooth-top stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. A front load, high efficiency washer and ventless dryer are in a hallway closet. The living room is spacious and features a gas fireplace and adjacent dining room has French Doors to balcony with lagoon views. Extra storage cabinet in garage parking stall. Water and trash are included. No Pets.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 7/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Famosa Boulevard have any available units?
2828 Famosa Boulevard has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Famosa Boulevard have?
Some of 2828 Famosa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Famosa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Famosa Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Famosa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Famosa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2828 Famosa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Famosa Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2828 Famosa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Famosa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Famosa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2828 Famosa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Famosa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2828 Famosa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Famosa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Famosa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
