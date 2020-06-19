All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:37 PM

2827 Bayside Lane-1

2827 Bayside Walk · (888) 297-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2827 Bayside Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
We are open for "shelter-at-home" stays. Here is a list of highlights that make this home ideal if you want to "shelter in":

-Superior Wifi
-You are literally on top of the Bayside Walk and across Mission from the Boardwalk (these will always be open for walking/rollerblading/cycling)!
-If you have to be inside wouldn't you rather have ocean breezes?
-Our cleaners are spending extra time (and we are paying them) to disinfect any and all surfaces, especially high touch areas

Nestled on the beautiful bayfront in South Mission Beach, our fully furnished vacation rentals offer everything you need.

This spacious one bedroom apartment is in the "quieter" part of Mission Beach (south of Belmont on bayside). We can accommodate up to 4 tenants (there is a queen bed and full sized futon for your use. Full size (and fully appointed kitchen) with an oven, stove, microwave, toaster oven, blender, coffee maker and all required utensils, cookware and dishes. There is a 1-car detached garage with this unit.

Rate is subject to change based on length of stay and included utilities.
3 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Bayside Lane-1 have any available units?
2827 Bayside Lane-1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 Bayside Lane-1 have?
Some of 2827 Bayside Lane-1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Bayside Lane-1 currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Bayside Lane-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Bayside Lane-1 pet-friendly?
No, 2827 Bayside Lane-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2827 Bayside Lane-1 offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Bayside Lane-1 does offer parking.
Does 2827 Bayside Lane-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Bayside Lane-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Bayside Lane-1 have a pool?
No, 2827 Bayside Lane-1 does not have a pool.
Does 2827 Bayside Lane-1 have accessible units?
No, 2827 Bayside Lane-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Bayside Lane-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 Bayside Lane-1 has units with dishwashers.
