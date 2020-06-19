2827 Bayside Lane-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage internet access

We are open for "shelter-at-home" stays. Here is a list of highlights that make this home ideal if you want to "shelter in":



-Superior Wifi

-You are literally on top of the Bayside Walk and across Mission from the Boardwalk (these will always be open for walking/rollerblading/cycling)!

-If you have to be inside wouldn't you rather have ocean breezes?

-Our cleaners are spending extra time (and we are paying them) to disinfect any and all surfaces, especially high touch areas



Nestled on the beautiful bayfront in South Mission Beach, our fully furnished vacation rentals offer everything you need.



This spacious one bedroom apartment is in the "quieter" part of Mission Beach (south of Belmont on bayside). We can accommodate up to 4 tenants (there is a queen bed and full sized futon for your use. Full size (and fully appointed kitchen) with an oven, stove, microwave, toaster oven, blender, coffee maker and all required utensils, cookware and dishes. There is a 1-car detached garage with this unit.



Rate is subject to change based on length of stay and included utilities.

3 unit multi-family home