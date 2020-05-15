2818 Columbine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Beautiful Upgrades, A/C, and 2 Car Garage - This beautiful new home was built in 2017 and features a spacious, open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan. Some of the many amenities include central A/C Heater, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Wood Flooring throughout and a full size Washer & Dryer. Also comes with an attached 2 car garage with extra storage and a private fenced in back yard. Walking distance to Hollywood Canyon trails, Centrally located, close to freeways, close to Hollywood Canyon Park and Azalea Community Park.



No smoking. One year lease. Renter's insurance is required. Resident responsible for all utilities



Living Room: 13 x 11

Dining Room: 8 x 9

Kitchen: 10 x 9

Master BR: 12 x 10

Bedroom 2: 10 x 10

Bedroom 3: 10 x 10



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit;

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit;

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;

42.1% - 44% = double deposit.

3) Proof of renters insurance.

4) No co-signers.

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



