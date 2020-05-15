All apartments in San Diego
2818 Columbine Street
2818 Columbine Street

2818 Columbine Street
Location

2818 Columbine Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Beautiful Upgrades, A/C, and 2 Car Garage - This beautiful new home was built in 2017 and features a spacious, open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan. Some of the many amenities include central A/C Heater, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Wood Flooring throughout and a full size Washer & Dryer. Also comes with an attached 2 car garage with extra storage and a private fenced in back yard. Walking distance to Hollywood Canyon trails, Centrally located, close to freeways, close to Hollywood Canyon Park and Azalea Community Park.

No smoking. One year lease. Renter's insurance is required. Resident responsible for all utilities

Living Room: 13 x 11
Dining Room: 8 x 9
Kitchen: 10 x 9
Master BR: 12 x 10
Bedroom 2: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3: 10 x 10

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit;
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit;
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;
42.1% - 44% = double deposit.
3) Proof of renters insurance.
4) No co-signers.
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

(RLNE3490782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Columbine Street have any available units?
2818 Columbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Columbine Street have?
Some of 2818 Columbine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Columbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Columbine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Columbine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Columbine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Columbine Street offers parking.
Does 2818 Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 Columbine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Columbine Street have a pool?
No, 2818 Columbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 2818 Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Columbine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
