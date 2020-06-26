Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room pet friendly tennis court

2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 Available 08/01/19 3 Story Bay Ho Condo w/Garage + Laundry (FURNISHED) - NOW LEASING! **CALL OLIVER 619-715-5459 FOR MORE INFO OR A PRIVATE SHOWING** FURNISHED



The wait is over! Come view this 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Bay Ho with a 1 Car Garage on the 1st floor (ground level) and Washer and Dryer. This unit boasts an open floor plan that is spacious and inviting with tons of natural light. You'll appreciate the modern feel thanks to the unit's fresh and neutral paint palate used throughout. Open, spacious, and inviting is the feeling you'll get thanks to the open floor plan that lets you go from patio straight through to the living room. Entrance into the unit from the garage level. Living and dining area located on the 2nd floor with a private patio and plenty of room for a grill and lounge chairs, the kitchen comes with a Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge. Kitchen has a section of wall that is fitted for a TV hookup. Kitchen TV not provided. Owner will provide basic internet. 3rd floor hosts the bathroom, closets and extra storage cabinets as well as a small deck off the bedroom.



The property is located in the Canyon Rim community, off Morena Blvd and has easy access to the I-5 freeway and I-8 Freeway. Close to shopping down the street at Costco or a short drive to the Clairemont Towne Square with movie theater, shopping, food and more. Beaches and Mission Bay are a short 5-10 minute drive away.



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Electric, Gas)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non Smoking Property

Small Dogs Allowed ($350/per)

Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 619-715-5459 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4950211)