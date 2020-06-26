All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70

2772 Ariane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2772 Ariane Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 Available 08/01/19 3 Story Bay Ho Condo w/Garage + Laundry (FURNISHED) - NOW LEASING! **CALL OLIVER 619-715-5459 FOR MORE INFO OR A PRIVATE SHOWING** FURNISHED

The wait is over! Come view this 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Bay Ho with a 1 Car Garage on the 1st floor (ground level) and Washer and Dryer. This unit boasts an open floor plan that is spacious and inviting with tons of natural light. You'll appreciate the modern feel thanks to the unit's fresh and neutral paint palate used throughout. Open, spacious, and inviting is the feeling you'll get thanks to the open floor plan that lets you go from patio straight through to the living room. Entrance into the unit from the garage level. Living and dining area located on the 2nd floor with a private patio and plenty of room for a grill and lounge chairs, the kitchen comes with a Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge. Kitchen has a section of wall that is fitted for a TV hookup. Kitchen TV not provided. Owner will provide basic internet. 3rd floor hosts the bathroom, closets and extra storage cabinets as well as a small deck off the bedroom.

The property is located in the Canyon Rim community, off Morena Blvd and has easy access to the I-5 freeway and I-8 Freeway. Close to shopping down the street at Costco or a short drive to the Clairemont Towne Square with movie theater, shopping, food and more. Beaches and Mission Bay are a short 5-10 minute drive away.

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Electric, Gas)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non Smoking Property
Small Dogs Allowed ($350/per)
Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4950211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 have any available units?
2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 have?
Some of 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 currently offering any rent specials?
2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 is pet friendly.
Does 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 offer parking?
Yes, 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 offers parking.
Does 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 have a pool?
Yes, 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 has a pool.
Does 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 have accessible units?
No, 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 ARIANE DRIVE #70 has units with dishwashers.
