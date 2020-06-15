All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2761 Island Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2761 Island Ave
Last updated April 14 2019 at 12:28 PM

2761 Island Ave

2761 Island Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2761 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom / One Bath Single Family Home in Grant Hill. Just a 10-minute drive to the Gaslamp and East Village areas, the beach, and the myriad of activities Downtown San Diego has to offer!

Quick access to Coronado Island, Highway 5 and the 94. Blocks from Kimbrough Elementary School, Sherman Elementary School and Grant Hill Park.

Features:
2 Bed/1 Bath single family home
Gated driveway
Nice yard on corner lot

Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Resident responsible for all utilities.

PHOTOS AND MORE INFO COMING SOON!

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4779949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 Island Ave have any available units?
2761 Island Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2761 Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2761 Island Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 Island Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2761 Island Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2761 Island Ave offer parking?
No, 2761 Island Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2761 Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2761 Island Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 Island Ave have a pool?
No, 2761 Island Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2761 Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 2761 Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2761 Island Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2761 Island Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2761 Island Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2761 Island Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity