2761 Island Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom / One Bath Single Family Home in Grant Hill. Just a 10-minute drive to the Gaslamp and East Village areas, the beach, and the myriad of activities Downtown San Diego has to offer!



Quick access to Coronado Island, Highway 5 and the 94. Blocks from Kimbrough Elementary School, Sherman Elementary School and Grant Hill Park.



Features:

2 Bed/1 Bath single family home

Gated driveway

Nice yard on corner lot



Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.

Resident responsible for all utilities.



PHOTOS AND MORE INFO COMING SOON!



Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE4779949)