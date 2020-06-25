All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2751 Monarch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2751 Monarch Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2751 Monarch Street

2751 Monarch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2751 Monarch Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
2751 Monarch Street Available 05/15/19 Open for Showings WED 4:00 - 4:30 PM, Canyon Location in Serra Mesa - Open for showings Wednesday from 4:00 - 4:30 PM, New Wood Laminate flooring thru out, Single Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a 2 Car Garage and a huge extra storage room (the size of a 2 car garage). Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans and Master Bedroom has it's on separate exit door. New Furnaces, Located on a Cul de Sac with a View to the East. All new Kitchen Appliances and easy access to Mission Valley, local Shopping and Freeways. Watch for this coming soon.

Watch for upcoming Showing times. Property is unfurnished.

For more info... call/text Rob 619-806-0760 robdelagrange@gmail.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

There is a one time $45. lease processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE 00781278

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4812531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 Monarch Street have any available units?
2751 Monarch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2751 Monarch Street have?
Some of 2751 Monarch Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 Monarch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2751 Monarch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 Monarch Street pet-friendly?
No, 2751 Monarch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2751 Monarch Street offer parking?
Yes, 2751 Monarch Street offers parking.
Does 2751 Monarch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 Monarch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 Monarch Street have a pool?
No, 2751 Monarch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2751 Monarch Street have accessible units?
No, 2751 Monarch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 Monarch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2751 Monarch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University