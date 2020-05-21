All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

2727 Morena Blvd. #106

2727 Morena Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Morena Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Move in Special!!!! Bay Side Condo, Completely renovated! - Move in March 31, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $2,150. There after rent would be $2,250/month

Can you see yourself coming home to this bay side gated community, and then taking a jog to the bay? This is bay side living at its best.

The home has beautiful new laminate flooring thru out. The kitchen has been rebuilt with new cabinets and counter tops. It has a washer and dryer hook ups inside the unit. The master bath has brand new double vanities. Next to the master bath is a large walk in closet for all your storage needs. There is ample storage throughout this home. Small and quiet patio near complex water fall for relaxing sounds of water while hanging out on your patio. Community pool and hot tub.
Two covered parking spots come with the unit as well.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

For a PRIVATE showing
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4704939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 have any available units?
2727 Morena Blvd. #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 have?
Some of 2727 Morena Blvd. #106's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Morena Blvd. #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 offers parking.
Does 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 has a pool.
Does 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 have accessible units?
No, 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Morena Blvd. #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
