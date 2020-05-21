2727 Morena Blvd. #106

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Move in Special!!!! Bay Side Condo, Completely renovated! - Move in March 31, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $2,150. There after rent would be $2,250/month



Can you see yourself coming home to this bay side gated community, and then taking a jog to the bay? This is bay side living at its best.



The home has beautiful new laminate flooring thru out. The kitchen has been rebuilt with new cabinets and counter tops. It has a washer and dryer hook ups inside the unit. The master bath has brand new double vanities. Next to the master bath is a large walk in closet for all your storage needs. There is ample storage throughout this home. Small and quiet patio near complex water fall for relaxing sounds of water while hanging out on your patio. Community pool and hot tub.

Two covered parking spots come with the unit as well.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties



For a PRIVATE showing

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



