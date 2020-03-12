All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2724 Third Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2724 Third Ave
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

2724 Third Ave

2724 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2724 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new remodel in Hillcrest- walk to Balboa Park! - Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Hillcrest above a quiet dental office. Walk to Balboa Park and all that Sixth Ave and Hillcrest have to offer! Large front deck, living room, farmhouse-style kitchen with designer pendant lights, quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a spacious pantry. Washer and Dryer in-unit, roomy closets and a designer bathroom round out this brand new unit- a must see in a highly desirable neighborhood. Just north of Downtown, on the westside of Balboa Park!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Third Ave have any available units?
2724 Third Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2724 Third Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Third Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Third Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Third Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2724 Third Ave offer parking?
No, 2724 Third Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2724 Third Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Third Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Third Ave have a pool?
No, 2724 Third Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Third Ave have accessible units?
No, 2724 Third Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Third Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Third Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Third Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Third Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University