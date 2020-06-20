All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 272 Coolwater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
272 Coolwater Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

272 Coolwater Dr

272 Coolwater Drive · (619) 547-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

272 Coolwater Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 272 Coolwater Dr · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 BR/ 1.5 BA 1040 SQFT San Diego Home - Spacious single story home in San Diego. The property has a large and open floor plan. New carpet and flooring throughout the property. Family room opens to a large patio and spacious backyard. A garage conversion to a 4th bedroom or family rm.

Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water
Owner Pays: Trash
Pets allowed upon approval

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE3932288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Coolwater Dr have any available units?
272 Coolwater Dr has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 Coolwater Dr have?
Some of 272 Coolwater Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Coolwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
272 Coolwater Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Coolwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Coolwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 272 Coolwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 272 Coolwater Dr does offer parking.
Does 272 Coolwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Coolwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Coolwater Dr have a pool?
No, 272 Coolwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 272 Coolwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 272 Coolwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Coolwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Coolwater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 272 Coolwater Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity