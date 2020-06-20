272 Coolwater Dr

Amenities
4 BR/ 1.5 BA 1040 SQFT San Diego Home - Spacious single story home in San Diego. The property has a large and open floor plan. New carpet and flooring throughout the property. Family room opens to a large patio and spacious backyard. A garage conversion to a 4th bedroom or family rm.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water
Owner Pays: Trash
Pets allowed upon approval
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:
http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
