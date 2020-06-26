2701 2nd Ave Unit 304

Amenities

Bankers Hill / Hillcrest Mid Century with a Modern Twist - This 2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath unit is on the top floor of the Laurel Hill Condo Complex. It is a desirable corner unit with a partial view of San Diego Bay.



The master bedroom is very large and has lots of closet space. The master bath has two sinks, tub/shower. The second bedroom is good size. The hall bath has a shower.



Plush carpets, Plank flooring and custom paint gives this mid-century unit a modern feel. The unit has a private patio and one assigned parking space.



The building has shared laundry on the first floor. The building does have an elevator for easy access.



This Bankers Hill location is walking distance to all the great Restaurants at 5th and Laurel. The Quince street bridge is just a few blocks away which makes a great walking loop in the neighborhood. (Walk Score of 86). Downtown San Diego and Hillcrest are very close.



The unit comes with one assigned parking space and some storage in the garage area.

Tenants pay gas/electricity, cable and internet.

One Year Lease required and No Pets please.

Call Agent for showings: BRE # 01008646



No Pets Allowed



