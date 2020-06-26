All apartments in San Diego
2701 2nd Ave Unit 304

2701 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2701 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Bankers Hill / Hillcrest Mid Century with a Modern Twist - This 2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath unit is on the top floor of the Laurel Hill Condo Complex. It is a desirable corner unit with a partial view of San Diego Bay.

The master bedroom is very large and has lots of closet space. The master bath has two sinks, tub/shower. The second bedroom is good size. The hall bath has a shower.

Plush carpets, Plank flooring and custom paint gives this mid-century unit a modern feel. The unit has a private patio and one assigned parking space.

The building has shared laundry on the first floor. The building does have an elevator for easy access.

This Bankers Hill location is walking distance to all the great Restaurants at 5th and Laurel. The Quince street bridge is just a few blocks away which makes a great walking loop in the neighborhood. (Walk Score of 86). Downtown San Diego and Hillcrest are very close.

The unit comes with one assigned parking space and some storage in the garage area.
Tenants pay gas/electricity, cable and internet.
One Year Lease required and No Pets please.
Call Agent for showings: BRE # 01008646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2477761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 have any available units?
2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 have?
Some of 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 pet-friendly?
No, 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 have a pool?
No, 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 does not have a pool.
Does 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 2nd Ave Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
